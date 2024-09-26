Caxton Associates LP Grows Holdings in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Caxton Associates LP grew its stake in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Free Report) by 42.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 167,991 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,432 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP owned approximately 0.19% of JBG SMITH Properties worth $2,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 127.2% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC boosted its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 12,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 23,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $479,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

JBG SMITH Properties Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of JBGS opened at $17.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.76 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.90. JBG SMITH Properties has a twelve month low of $12.63 and a twelve month high of $18.86.

JBG SMITH Properties Announces Dividend

JBG SMITH Properties ( NYSE:JBGS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $135.32 million during the quarter. JBG SMITH Properties had a negative net margin of 25.40% and a negative return on equity of 6.64%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. JBG SMITH Properties’s payout ratio is currently -50.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of JBG SMITH Properties from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th.

JBG SMITH Properties Company Profile

JBG SMITH owns, operates, invests in, and develops mixed-use properties in high growth and high barrier-to-entry submarkets in and around Washington, DC, most notably National Landing. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

Featured Articles

