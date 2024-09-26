Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Shares Acquired by Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd.

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Free Report) by 462.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,756 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,377 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 80,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,155,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 35,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 15,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 56,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,896,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. 81.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP John Rosenthal sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 96,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,428,052. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Edward A. Spehar sold 7,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total transaction of $297,397.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,571,093.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Rosenthal sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 96,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,428,052. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,125 shares of company stock valued at $1,895,248. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Brighthouse Financial Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ BHF opened at $43.71 on Thursday. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.00 and a 12 month high of $56.24. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.82.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $5.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.36 by $1.21. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 26.22% and a negative net margin of 22.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 18.16 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Barclays initiated coverage on Brighthouse Financial in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Brighthouse Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $51.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Brighthouse Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.25.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BHF

About Brighthouse Financial

(Free Report)

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders’ needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.