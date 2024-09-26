Caxton Associates LP Invests $1.95 Million in New Gold Inc. (NYSE:NGD)

Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in New Gold Inc. (NYSE:NGD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,950,000. Caxton Associates LP owned about 0.13% of New Gold as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of New Gold in the fourth quarter worth approximately $893,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of New Gold by 205.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 1,635,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,933 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in New Gold in the first quarter valued at $1,074,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in New Gold in the second quarter valued at $458,000. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new position in New Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $356,000. Institutional investors own 42.82% of the company’s stock.

New Gold Stock Down 1.6 %

New Gold stock opened at $3.14 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.98. New Gold Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.86 and a twelve month high of $3.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.40 and a beta of 1.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

New Gold ( NYSE:NGD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. New Gold had a positive return on equity of 5.22% and a negative net margin of 2.53%. The business had revenue of $218.20 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that New Gold Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of New Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on New Gold in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3.50 target price for the company. CIBC increased their target price on New Gold from $3.00 to $3.40 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on New Gold from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on New Gold from $2.75 to $3.25 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.74.

New Gold Company Profile

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, develops and operates of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company’s principal operating properties include 100% interest in the Rainy River mine located in Northwestern Ontario, Canada; and New Afton project situated in South-Central British Columbia.

