Caxton Associates LP Sells 182,464 Shares of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA)

Caxton Associates LP lowered its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Free Report) by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 206,727 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 182,464 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in ADMA Biologics were worth $2,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,192 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 5,465 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,636,703 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,398,000 after acquiring an additional 27,357 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 158,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 23,844 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in ADMA Biologics by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,957 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,367 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 460,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 112,831 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADMA. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on ADMA Biologics from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on ADMA Biologics from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

ADMA Biologics Trading Up 1.0 %

ADMA opened at $19.49 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.24. ADMA Biologics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.06 and a 1-year high of $20.16. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -974.50 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 6.87, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $107.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.44 million. ADMA Biologics had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. Analysts predict that ADMA Biologics, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at ADMA Biologics

In other ADMA Biologics news, COO Kaitlin M. Kestenberg-Messina sold 24,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total transaction of $408,135.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 449,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,589,587.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ADMA Biologics news, COO Kaitlin M. Kestenberg-Messina sold 24,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total transaction of $408,135.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 449,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,589,587.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam S. Grossman sold 236,889 shares of ADMA Biologics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.69, for a total transaction of $4,190,566.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,059,726 shares in the company, valued at $36,436,552.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 466,900 shares of company stock valued at $8,224,121 over the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

