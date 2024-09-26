101,646 Shares in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Bought by Caxton Associates LP

Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 101,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,022,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COLB. Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Columbia Banking System during the fourth quarter valued at about $963,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Columbia Banking System by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 33,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 3,211 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in Columbia Banking System by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 17,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Columbia Banking System by 75.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 5,752 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Columbia Banking System by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 294,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,862,000 after acquiring an additional 4,661 shares during the period. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:COLB opened at $25.63 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.03. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.08 and a 52-week high of $28.11. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.64.

Columbia Banking System ( NASDAQ:COLB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 15.94%. The firm had revenue of $472.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.80%.

COLB has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Columbia Banking System from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Stephens upped their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Columbia Banking System presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.42.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides banking, private banking, mortgage, and other financial services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business, non-interest bearing checking, interest-bearing checking and savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and insured cash sweep and other investment sweep solutions.

