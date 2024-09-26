Caxton Associates LP Purchases Shares of 124,516 Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 124,516 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,495,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RF. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Regions Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Regions Financial in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 75.6% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 530.0% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,493 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Regions Financial in the second quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of Regions Financial stock opened at $22.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.49. Regions Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $13.72 and a 12-month high of $23.47.

Regions Financial Increases Dividend

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Regions Financial had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. This is a positive change from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Regions Financial from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.06.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

