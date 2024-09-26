Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Makes New Investment in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 22,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NAVI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Navient during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Navient during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Navient by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,797 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Navient by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,245 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Navient during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. 97.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NAVI opened at $15.00 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.56. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.30, a quick ratio of 9.99 and a current ratio of 9.99. Navient Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.95 and a fifty-two week high of $19.68.

Navient ( NASDAQ:NAVI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.14). Navient had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Navient Co. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.03%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Navient from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Navient from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Navient from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.56.

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing on its portfolios, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.

