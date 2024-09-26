Caxton Associates LP Takes Position in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 37,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,363,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Warrior Met Coal in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Warrior Met Coal in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Warrior Met Coal in the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Warrior Met Coal in the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Warrior Met Coal alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley reduced their price target on Warrior Met Coal from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a report on Monday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.60.

Warrior Met Coal Price Performance

NYSE:HCC opened at $59.14 on Thursday. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.76 and a 12 month high of $75.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.84. The company has a current ratio of 6.37, a quick ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.02.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $396.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.91 million. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 25.01%. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Warrior Met Coal Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 6th. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.85%.

Insider Activity at Warrior Met Coal

In related news, insider Kelli K. Gant sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total value of $750,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,678 shares in the company, valued at $4,629,550.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Warrior Met Coal news, CEO Walter J. Scheller sold 23,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total transaction of $1,739,572.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 340,485 shares in the company, valued at $25,587,447.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kelli K. Gant sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total value of $750,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,678 shares in the company, valued at $4,629,550.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

(Free Report)

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Warrior Met Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warrior Met Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.