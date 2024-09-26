Caxton Associates LP Takes $2.23 Million Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 29,976 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,225,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 348.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 57,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,506,000 after buying an additional 44,797 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in American International Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,699,000. OFI Invest Asset Management increased its stake in American International Group by 2,208.3% during the second quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 10,249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 9,805 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 28,498 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 11,149 shares during the period. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of American International Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,367,000. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on AIG shares. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of American International Group from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of American International Group from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of American International Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Bank of America raised their price objective on American International Group from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on American International Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at American International Group

In other news, major shareholder International Group American sold 1,932,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total value of $56,432,182.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 292,271,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,534,313,988.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,964,738 shares of company stock valued at $400,732,195. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AIG opened at $73.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.68. American International Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.72 and a 52-week high of $80.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.64 billion. American International Group had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a positive return on equity of 9.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. American International Group’s payout ratio is 23.88%.

American International Group Profile

(Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Further Reading

