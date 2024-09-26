Caxton Associates LP Increases Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Caxton Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 117.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,994 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,724 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $1,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PHM. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,049 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,683 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 62,706 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,473,000 after buying an additional 10,014 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co purchased a new position in PulteGroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in PulteGroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,005,000. 89.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PHM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on PulteGroup from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on PulteGroup from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America lifted their price target on PulteGroup from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Citigroup dropped their price target on PulteGroup from $129.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on PulteGroup from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.71.

PulteGroup Price Performance

PHM opened at $140.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.80 and a 52-week high of $145.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $129.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.03.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.56. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 16.75%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.9 EPS for the current year.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 6.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 71,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total value of $9,573,873.81. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,043,420.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other PulteGroup news, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total value of $2,491,660.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,931,462.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 71,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total value of $9,573,873.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,323 shares in the company, valued at $12,043,420.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,000 shares of company stock valued at $15,814,039 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

Featured Articles

