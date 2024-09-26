Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) Shares Purchased by Caxton Associates LP

Caxton Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Free Report) by 14.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,687 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 4,498 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LP owned about 0.07% of Griffon worth $2,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GFF. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Griffon by 486.0% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 911,295 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $66,834,000 after buying an additional 755,773 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Griffon in the fourth quarter valued at $20,531,000. Lodge Hill Capital LLC raised its position in Griffon by 190.3% in the second quarter. Lodge Hill Capital LLC now owns 251,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $16,074,000 after purchasing an additional 165,000 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in Griffon by 112.1% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 283,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,123,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Griffon in the second quarter valued at $7,433,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Griffon alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Griffon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Griffon in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Griffon from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Robert F. Mehmel sold 1,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total transaction of $84,482.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 754,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,866,165.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ronald J. Kramer sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total transaction of $6,226,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,260,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,754,045.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert F. Mehmel sold 1,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total value of $84,482.55. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 754,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,866,165.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 232,560 shares of company stock valued at $15,290,160 in the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Griffon Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE GFF opened at $68.82 on Thursday. Griffon Co. has a twelve month low of $38.33 and a twelve month high of $77.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 1.29.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.07). Griffon had a return on equity of 96.05% and a net margin of 7.27%. The company had revenue of $647.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Griffon Co. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Griffon Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 28th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Griffon’s payout ratio is 15.83%.

About Griffon

(Free Report)

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Home and Building Products, and Consumer and Professional Products. The Home and Building Products segment manufactures and markets residential and commercial sectional garage doors, rolling steel service doors, fire doors, shutters, steel security grilles, and room dividers for the use in commercial construction and repair, and home remodeling applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Griffon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Griffon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.