Caxton Associates LP Buys New Stake in Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU)

Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 908,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,152,000. Caxton Associates LP owned approximately 0.16% of Lufax at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lufax in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lufax in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. PDS Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Lufax in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Lufax in the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lufax in the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

Lufax Stock Performance

Shares of Lufax stock opened at $2.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -17.43 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. Lufax Holding Ltd has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $4.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lufax ( NYSE:LU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.26). Lufax had a negative net margin of 8.70% and a negative return on equity of 2.66%. The business had revenue of $822.36 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Lufax Holding Ltd will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Lufax from $5.22 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 23rd.

Lufax Company Profile

Lufax Holding Ltd operates as a financial service empowering institution for small and micro businesses in China. The company offers loan products, including general unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. It also provides wealth management products, such as asset management plans, mutual fund products, private investment fund products, and trust products.

