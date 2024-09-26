Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Acquires New Holdings in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Webster Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Webster Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Webster Financial by 7,650.0% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Webster Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Webster Financial by 30.1% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Webster Financial news, CEO John R. Ciulla sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $384,320.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 237,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,387,833.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jason A. Soto sold 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total value of $76,428.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $951,366.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John R. Ciulla sold 8,000 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $384,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,387,833.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,650 shares of company stock worth $706,098 in the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WBS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Webster Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Webster Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.36.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Webster Financial

Webster Financial Price Performance

NYSE:WBS opened at $45.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.28. Webster Financial Co. has a one year low of $36.36 and a one year high of $53.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.08). Webster Financial had a net margin of 19.81% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Webster Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 29th. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.79%.

Webster Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.