Caxton Associates LP Has $2.07 Million Stake in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

Caxton Associates LP raised its position in shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 70,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,114 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in BankUnited were worth $2,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 307.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the second quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the second quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BKU shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Hovde Group raised their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BankUnited presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at BankUnited

In other BankUnited news, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 3,500 shares of BankUnited stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $127,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,593,371. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Jay D. Richards sold 10,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total transaction of $371,335.23. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,361,416.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $127,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,654 shares in the company, valued at $1,593,371. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,507 shares of company stock worth $802,400. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

BankUnited Trading Down 2.8 %

BKU opened at $35.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 1.33. BankUnited, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.84 and a 12 month high of $39.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $250.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.65 million. BankUnited had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BankUnited, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

Featured Articles

