NetMind Token Price Tops $3.50 on Major Exchanges (NMT)

NetMind Token (NMT) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 26th. NetMind Token has a market cap of $140.17 million and approximately $10.53 million worth of NetMind Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, NetMind Token has traded 43.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One NetMind Token token can now be purchased for $3.50 or 0.00005400 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

NetMind Token’s genesis date was April 15th, 2023. NetMind Token’s total supply is 147,571,073 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,019,811 tokens. NetMind Token’s official website is power.netmind.ai. NetMind Token’s official Twitter account is @netmindai. The official message board for NetMind Token is netmind.ai/blog.

Buying and Selling NetMind Token

According to CryptoCompare, “NetMind Token (NMT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. NetMind Token has a current supply of 147,571,073.2 with 33,450,208 in circulation. The last known price of NetMind Token is 3.36201595 USD and is down -15.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 58 active market(s) with $6,618,856.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://power.netmind.ai.”

