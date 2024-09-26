Jet Protocol (JET) Price Down 45.4% Over Last 7 Days

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 62.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 26th. During the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded down 45.4% against the dollar. Jet Protocol has a total market capitalization of $102,026.99 and $35,198.01 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jet Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00008898 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001104 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00013800 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64,869.83 or 1.00005064 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00008160 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00006708 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Jet Protocol Profile

Jet Protocol (JET) is a token. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00015996 USD and is down -0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $112,705.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jet Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jet Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

