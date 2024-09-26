Bitcoin (BTC) Price Reaches $64,838.00

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded up 2.6% against the US dollar. Bitcoin has a total market cap of $1,281.15 billion and approximately $36.33 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for $64,838.00 on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $350.83 or 0.00540854 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.48 or 0.00034656 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.50 or 0.00079401 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000172 BTC.
Bitcoin Profile
Bitcoin (BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,759,318 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org.
Bitcoin Coin Trading
Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase.
