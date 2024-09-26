Ethereum Price Up 6.9% Over Last 7 Days (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 26th. Ethereum has a total market cap of $317.44 billion and $17.36 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ethereum has traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar. One Ethereum coin can now be purchased for approximately $2,637.39 or 0.04065872 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.92 or 0.00044585 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00008621 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.46 or 0.00014589 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00011173 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0865 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00007675 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002515 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Ethereum Profile

Ethereum (ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,362,772 coins. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ethereum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

