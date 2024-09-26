Moon Tropica Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $27.80 Million (CAH)

Moon Tropica (CAH) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. Moon Tropica has a total market capitalization of $27.80 million and approximately $93,590.83 worth of Moon Tropica was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Moon Tropica has traded 26.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Moon Tropica token can now be bought for about $11.36 or 0.00017518 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000077 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $170.27 or 0.00262492 BTC.

Moon Tropica Profile

Moon Tropica’s launch date was December 11th, 2022. Moon Tropica’s total supply is 3,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,446,502 tokens. The official website for Moon Tropica is moontropica.com. The official message board for Moon Tropica is blog.moontropica.com. Moon Tropica’s official Twitter account is @moontropica.

Buying and Selling Moon Tropica

According to CryptoCompare, “Moon Tropica (CAH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Moon Tropica has a current supply of 3,500,000 with 2,236,269 in circulation. The last known price of Moon Tropica is 11.42011421 USD and is down -10.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $104,012.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://moontropica.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moon Tropica directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moon Tropica should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moon Tropica using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

