Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Acquires Shares of 12,697 Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO)

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 12,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,573,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,642,000 after purchasing an additional 262,659 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Credo Technology Group in the fourth quarter worth about $522,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,735,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,224,000. Institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CRDO. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Credo Technology Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on Credo Technology Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Credo Technology Group from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

CRDO stock opened at $29.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of -165.67 and a beta of 2.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.42. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a one year low of $13.38 and a one year high of $36.80.

In other news, COO Yat Tung Lam sold 10,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.62, for a total transaction of $306,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,117,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,466,331.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Credo Technology Group news, Director Lip Bu Tan sold 45,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total value of $1,444,317.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,262,015.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Yat Tung Lam sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.62, for a total value of $306,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,117,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,466,331.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,036,190 shares of company stock valued at $31,153,347. 23.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivCredo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP.

