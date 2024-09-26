Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Invests $365,000 in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 6,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in USFD. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of US Foods by 46.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,550,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,069,000 after buying an additional 2,064,321 shares in the last quarter. Interval Partners LP grew its stake in shares of US Foods by 371.2% in the second quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 1,866,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,905,000 after buying an additional 1,470,630 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of US Foods by 3.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,019,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,336,000 after buying an additional 796,434 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of US Foods by 175.8% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,090,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,764,000 after buying an additional 694,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of US Foods by 14.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,528,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,940,000 after buying an additional 567,601 shares in the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at US Foods

In other US Foods news, CFO Dirk J. Locascio sold 10,000 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total value of $579,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,563 shares in the company, valued at $5,132,225.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

US Foods Stock Up 0.9 %

USFD opened at $62.37 on Thursday. US Foods Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $35.66 and a fifty-two week high of $62.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.61 and a 200-day moving average of $54.10.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. The company had revenue of $9.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 1.42%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on USFD. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of US Foods from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of US Foods from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on US Foods from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on US Foods from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on US Foods from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.82.

About US Foods

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

