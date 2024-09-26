Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Acquires New Shares in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,101 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EXPE. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 4,525.0% during the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 185 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Expedia Group during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 93.8% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 217 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Expedia Group during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Expedia Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ EXPE opened at $145.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market cap of $19.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $132.34 and a 200-day moving average of $128.18. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.48 and a 1-year high of $160.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The online travel company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.34. Expedia Group had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 47.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.34 EPS. Expedia Group’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 5,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.60, for a total value of $729,128.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 84,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,379,487.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Expedia Group news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 12,602 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total transaction of $1,657,163.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 89,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,829,740. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 5,417 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.60, for a total transaction of $729,128.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,379,487.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Monday. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.77.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on EXPE

Expedia Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.