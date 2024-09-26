Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Purchases Shares of 3,816 Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EMR. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $338,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 148.0% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.29.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $104.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.30. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.10 and a fifty-two week high of $119.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $106.55 and a 200 day moving average of $109.38.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 10.12%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

