Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Purchases New Position in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST)

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 35,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EMC Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 16.2% in the first quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 8,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in HomeStreet by 10.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in HomeStreet by 23.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 14,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in HomeStreet by 4.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in HomeStreet in the second quarter valued at $122,000. 74.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Paulette Lemon sold 2,401 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.59, for a total transaction of $37,431.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,829.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on HomeStreet in a report on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on HomeStreet from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded HomeStreet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HomeStreet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

HomeStreet Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ HMST opened at $14.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $277.43 million, a PE ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. HomeStreet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.20 and a 52-week high of $16.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.79.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.01. HomeStreet had a negative return on equity of 1.87% and a negative net margin of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $114.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.33 million. Equities research analysts forecast that HomeStreet, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

HomeStreet Company Profile

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and treasury management services.

