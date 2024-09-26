49,261 Shares in Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) Acquired by Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd.

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 49,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Replimune Group by 10,304.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,946 shares in the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Replimune Group during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Replimune Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Replimune Group in the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 4,975 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Replimune Group news, CFO Emily Luisa Hill sold 8,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total transaction of $90,988.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,028,760.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

Replimune Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ REPL opened at $11.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $756.30 million, a P/E ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 1.22. Replimune Group, Inc. has a one year low of $4.92 and a one year high of $17.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 13.46 and a current ratio of 13.46.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.10. Analysts forecast that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on REPL shares. Roth Capital raised shares of Replimune Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Replimune Group from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Replimune Group in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Replimune Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Replimune Group in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.80.

Replimune Group Profile

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company's proprietary tumor-directed oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates are designed and intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of HSV-1 that expresses GALV-GP R(-) and human GM-CSF, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that has completed Phase II clinical trials for treating cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

