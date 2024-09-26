Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Acquires New Position in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 71,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,943 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 4,409 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 32,706.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,921 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,906 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Emergent BioSolutions during the first quarter valued at $33,000. 78.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EBS. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Rodman & Renshaw reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a report on Friday, September 13th.

NYSE:EBS opened at $5.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $311.27 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.60. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.42 and a 12 month high of $15.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.10 and its 200 day moving average is $6.25.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by ($1.35). Emergent BioSolutions had a negative return on equity of 34.38% and a negative net margin of 53.26%. The business had revenue of $254.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.06) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, provides preparedness and response solutions for accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats in the United States. The company offers NARCAN Nasal Spray for the emergency treatment of known or suspected opioid overdose; Vaxchora vaccine for the prevention of cholera; Vivotif vaccine for oral administration for the prevention of typhoid fever; Anthrasil for the treatment of inhalational anthrax; BioThrax, an anthrax vaccine; CYFENDUS for post-exposure prophylaxis of disease following suspected or confirmed exposure to Bacillus anthracis; and Raxibacumab injection for the treatment and prophylaxis of inhalational anthrax.

