5,684 Shares in AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Acquired by Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd.

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,684 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of AECOM by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,312 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,911,000 after buying an additional 5,952 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in AECOM in the fourth quarter worth about $998,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in AECOM by 35,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,550 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in AECOM by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 12,429 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,121 shares during the period. Finally, Olympiad Research LP acquired a new stake in AECOM in the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ACM shares. Barclays upped their target price on AECOM from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of AECOM from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective (up previously from $107.00) on shares of AECOM in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of AECOM from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on AECOM from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, AECOM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.00.

Shares of AECOM stock opened at $101.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,123.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $95.35 and its 200 day moving average is $92.53. AECOM has a twelve month low of $74.40 and a twelve month high of $103.09.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. AECOM had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 24.14%. AECOM’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that AECOM will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. AECOM’s payout ratio is presently -977.78%.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

