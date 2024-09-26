Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Grows Stock Position in B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG)

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. lifted its stake in B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG – Free Report) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 203,709 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,125 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in B2Gold were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in B2Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in B2Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $927,000. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in B2Gold by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC now owns 6,032,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,185,000 after buying an additional 1,450,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 69.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 22,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 9,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in B2Gold by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,284,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,053,000 after acquiring an additional 3,474,553 shares during the period. 61.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BTG shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on B2Gold from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $3.75 price objective on shares of B2Gold in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Scotiabank downgraded B2Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 17th. Finally, Cormark downgraded B2Gold from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.78.

Shares of BTG stock opened at $3.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. B2Gold Corp. has a one year low of $2.34 and a one year high of $3.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.89. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of -108.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.14.

B2Gold (NYSE:BTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). B2Gold had a positive return on equity of 8.01% and a negative net margin of 7.44%. The company had revenue of $492.57 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently -533.33%.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

