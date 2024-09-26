The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Stock Position Lowered by Sfmg LLC

Sfmg LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the first quarter worth $45,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:TRV opened at $236.31 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $222.34 and its 200-day moving average is $217.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $53.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.62. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $157.33 and a 52-week high of $243.48.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.72). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The firm had revenue of $11.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 31.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TRV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $202.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $286.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $252.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.05.

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.44, for a total value of $2,114,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,820,409.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

