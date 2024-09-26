108,185 Shares in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) Bought by Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd.

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 108,185 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $569,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. owned approximately 0.14% of ADTRAN as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ADTRAN in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $681,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ADTRAN in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of ADTRAN by 3,656.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 444,198 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 432,372 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of ADTRAN by 173.1% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 2,447,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ADTRAN in the 2nd quarter worth $167,000. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of ADTRAN in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com cut ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of ADTRAN in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ADTRAN has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.17.

Shares of ADTN opened at $5.79 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.33. ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $4.34 and a one year high of $8.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market cap of $458.09 million, a P/E ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.19.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $225.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.95 million. ADTRAN had a negative net margin of 58.64% and a negative return on equity of 29.26%. As a group, research analysts predict that ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides networking and communications platforms, software, systems, and services in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support. It offers residential gateways; ethernet passive optical network ONUs; gigabit passive optical network/XGS-PON ONTs; traditional SSE, routers, and switches; edge cloud; carrier ethernet network interface devices; Optical Line Terminals; Packet Aggregation, Copper Access, and Oscilloquartz; optical transport and engine solutions; infrastructure monitoring solution; and training, professional, software, and managed services.

