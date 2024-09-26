46,894 Shares in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) Acquired by Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd.

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 46,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Resources Connection by 66.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Resources Connection by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 89,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Resources Connection by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Resources Connection by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 15,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 2,083 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in Resources Connection by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 16,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 2,353 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on RGP. Noble Financial began coverage on shares of Resources Connection in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Resources Connection from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Resources Connection from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

Insider Activity at Resources Connection

In other news, CFO Jennifer Y. Ryu sold 11,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $131,062.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 84,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $950,411.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Roger D. Carlile acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.25 per share, with a total value of $281,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $281,250. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jennifer Y. Ryu sold 11,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $131,062.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $950,411.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Resources Connection Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RGP opened at $9.28 on Thursday. Resources Connection, Inc. has a one year low of $9.26 and a one year high of $15.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.60 million, a P/E ratio of 14.06, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.65.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.18. Resources Connection had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $148.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Resources Connection, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Resources Connection Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. Resources Connection’s payout ratio is 84.85%.

Resources Connection Profile

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of transactions, including integration and divestitures, bankruptcy/restructuring, going public readiness and support, financial process optimization, and system implementation; and regulations, such as accounting regulations, internal audit and compliance, data privacy and security, healthcare compliance, and regulatory compliance.

Further Reading

