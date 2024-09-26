Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Takes Position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Royal Gold by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Birch Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Royal Gold by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Royal Gold by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RGLD opened at $146.50 on Thursday. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.55 and a 1-year high of $147.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $137.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.76. The company has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of 43.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.90.

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:RGL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $174.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.12 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 39.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is presently 47.20%.

Several research firms have commented on RGLD. StockNews.com raised Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Cibc World Mkts raised Royal Gold to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.00.

In other news, SVP Daniel Breeze sold 840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.43, for a total value of $120,481.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,415,648.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Royal Gold news, CFO Paul Libner sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.53, for a total value of $213,795.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,659,182.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Breeze sold 840 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.43, for a total transaction of $120,481.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,842 shares in the company, valued at $2,415,648.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,355 shares of company stock valued at $1,170,315. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

