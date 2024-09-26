Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C Boosts Position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its stake in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) by 453.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,563 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,111 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C’s holdings in Maximus were worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in Maximus by 1.4% in the second quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 8,768 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Maximus by 4.5% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,179 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Maximus by 2.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,479 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Maximus by 3.7% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,730 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridge City Capital LLC lifted its stake in Maximus by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 24,182 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,029,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. 97.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Maximus alerts:

Maximus Price Performance

NYSE MMS opened at $92.68 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 0.76. Maximus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.39 and a 52-week high of $93.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.27.

Maximus Announces Dividend

Maximus ( NYSE:MMS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The health services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Maximus had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 5.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Maximus, Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Maximus’s payout ratio is 31.50%.

About Maximus

(Free Report)

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Maximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.