37,047 Shares in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Purchased by Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C

Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 37,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. AXA S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 124.7% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 374,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,636,000 after purchasing an additional 207,687 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $453,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 148.2% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 2,535,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,048,000 after buying an additional 1,513,726 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 91,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,602,000 after buying an additional 34,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $2,124,000. Institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on CAG. Barclays lowered their target price on Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.10.

Conagra Brands Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Conagra Brands stock opened at $32.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.05 and a 200 day moving average of $30.13. The company has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.32. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.16 and a fifty-two week high of $33.24.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 2.88%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 191.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 40,000 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total value of $1,211,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 161,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,890,108.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

Further Reading

