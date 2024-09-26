Decade Renewable Partners LP Sells 104,532 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Decade Renewable Partners LP cut its stake in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 104,532 shares during the period. NiSource accounts for approximately 3.0% of Decade Renewable Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Decade Renewable Partners LP’s holdings in NiSource were worth $6,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NI. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NiSource during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of NiSource during the second quarter worth about $25,000. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in shares of NiSource during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NiSource in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NiSource in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 91.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NiSource Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE NI opened at $34.18 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.42 and its 200 day moving average is $29.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.51. NiSource Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.86 and a twelve month high of $34.56.

NiSource Announces Dividend

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.06. NiSource had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. Research analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. NiSource’s payout ratio is currently 69.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NI. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on NiSource from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of NiSource in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of NiSource from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of NiSource from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of NiSource in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NiSource presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.43.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

