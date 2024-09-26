Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C Invests $1.05 Million in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,911 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SAIC. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Science Applications International in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Science Applications International by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 360 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Science Applications International by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 406 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Science Applications International by 150.3% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Stock Performance

Shares of Science Applications International stock opened at $136.03 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $127.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.78. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Science Applications International Co. has a one year low of $104.26 and a one year high of $145.17.

Science Applications International Announces Dividend

Science Applications International ( NYSE:SAIC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.19. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 3.97%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Science Applications International Co. will post 8.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SAIC shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Science Applications International from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on Science Applications International from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Science Applications International from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Science Applications International from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.75.

Insider Transactions at Science Applications International

In other Science Applications International news, EVP James Joshua Jackson acquired 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $114.28 per share, for a total transaction of $45,712.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 13,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,563,007.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Michelle A. O’hara acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $118.00 per share, with a total value of $118,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,952,646. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James Joshua Jackson bought 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $114.28 per share, for a total transaction of $45,712.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,563,007.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 1,500 shares of company stock worth $175,412 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

