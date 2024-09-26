MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) is Decade Renewable Partners LP’s 7th Largest Position

Decade Renewable Partners LP lifted its position in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 96,030 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 19,701 shares during the period. MasTec accounts for approximately 5.0% of Decade Renewable Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Decade Renewable Partners LP’s holdings in MasTec were worth $10,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MTZ. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MasTec during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in MasTec during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of MasTec by 64.9% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 366 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec in the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 5,436.4% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 609 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on MTZ shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on MasTec from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. DA Davidson increased their target price on MasTec from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on MasTec from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of MasTec from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective (up previously from $109.00) on shares of MasTec in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MasTec currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at MasTec

In other news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.26, for a total value of $348,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,600,592.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Robert E. Apple sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.27, for a total transaction of $2,525,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 217,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,426,096.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.26, for a total transaction of $348,780.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,600,592.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MasTec Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:MTZ opened at $123.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of -883.07 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. MasTec, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.65 and a 12-month high of $127.97.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. MasTec had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MasTec, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MasTec Company Profile



MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

See Also

