Decade Renewable Partners LP Takes $6.76 Million Position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Decade Renewable Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 62,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,755,000. Southern Copper accounts for approximately 3.3% of Decade Renewable Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Southern Copper in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Southern Copper by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the second quarter worth about $53,000. 7.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SCCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Southern Copper in a research report on Friday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Southern Copper from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southern Copper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.57.

Shares of Southern Copper stock opened at $111.24 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.83 and a 200 day moving average of $108.33. Southern Copper Co. has a 12 month low of $68.93 and a 12 month high of $129.79. The firm has a market cap of $86.90 billion, a PE ratio of 36.97, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 34.98% and a net margin of 26.15%. On average, research analysts expect that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is 79.77%.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

