Decade Renewable Partners LP Takes Position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Decade Renewable Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 207,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,347,000. CMS Energy makes up about 6.0% of Decade Renewable Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Decade Renewable Partners LP owned approximately 0.07% of CMS Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 53,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,595 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 20,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 132.8% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,071,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,100,000 after acquiring an additional 611,282 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in CMS Energy by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CMS Energy from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded CMS Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of CMS Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CMS Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.17.

CMS Energy Trading Down 0.4 %

CMS Energy stock opened at $69.82 on Thursday. CMS Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $49.87 and a 12-month high of $70.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.62 and a 200 day moving average of $62.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. CMS Energy had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

CMS Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is currently 62.80%.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

