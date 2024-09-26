192,100 Shares in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) Acquired by Decade Renewable Partners LP

Decade Renewable Partners LP purchased a new stake in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 192,100 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,584,000. Primoris Services accounts for approximately 4.7% of Decade Renewable Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Decade Renewable Partners LP owned approximately 0.36% of Primoris Services at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PRIM. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Primoris Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,089,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Primoris Services during the fourth quarter worth about $15,550,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Primoris Services by 837.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 366,516 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,285,000 after acquiring an additional 327,412 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Primoris Services by 122.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 523,789 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,395,000 after acquiring an additional 288,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in Primoris Services by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 578,845 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,223,000 after purchasing an additional 227,916 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Primoris Services

In other news, Director John P. Schauerman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total transaction of $1,481,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 137,281 shares in the company, valued at $8,133,899.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director John P. Schauerman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total transaction of $1,481,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 137,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,133,899.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John M. Perisich sold 4,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.33, for a total value of $242,954.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,391 shares of company stock worth $3,075,454 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Primoris Services Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ PRIM opened at $58.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Primoris Services Co. has a 1 year low of $28.96 and a 1 year high of $60.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.28.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.39. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 2.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Primoris Services Co. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Primoris Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.06%.

Primoris Services Profile

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Utilities and Energy/Renewables segments. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

Further Reading

