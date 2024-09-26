Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C Invests $1.02 Million in Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP)

Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 54,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,021,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CCAP. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in Crescent Capital BDC by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 71,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares during the period. Relative Value Partners Group LLC increased its position in Crescent Capital BDC by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 383,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,659,000 after acquiring an additional 7,834 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crescent Capital BDC in the 4th quarter worth about $167,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Crescent Capital BDC by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 80,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CCAP shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Crescent Capital BDC from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Crescent Capital BDC from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCAP opened at $18.75 on Thursday. Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.03 and a 1 year high of $19.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $694.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.12.

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. Crescent Capital BDC had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 51.61%. The company had revenue of $48.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.96%. This is a boost from Crescent Capital BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Crescent Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is 59.79%.

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is as a business development company private equity / buyouts and loan fund. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. The fund seeks to invest in United States.

