Decade Renewable Partners LP Purchases 689,500 Shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM)

Decade Renewable Partners LP increased its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Free Report) (TSE:HBM) by 72.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,637,845 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 689,500 shares during the period. Hudbay Minerals comprises about 7.2% of Decade Renewable Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Decade Renewable Partners LP’s holdings in Hudbay Minerals were worth $14,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the second quarter valued at $97,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 27.1% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 56,584 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 12,082 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 2,521.9% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,752,685 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $15,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,836 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Hudbay Minerals by 444.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,244,192 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $11,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,431,900 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $12,955,000 after buying an additional 326,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.82% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
HBM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Canada upgraded Hudbay Minerals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.88.
Hudbay Minerals Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of HBM stock opened at $8.76 on Thursday. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.94 and a fifty-two week high of $10.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.20. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.07 and a beta of 1.77.
Hudbay Minerals Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.007 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.35%.
Hudbay Minerals Profile
Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Hudbay Minerals
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Can Gen-AI Drive Coursera Stock to Double-Bagger Returns?
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Is Archer Aviation on the Brink of a Takeoff?
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Get in on GE Vernova: Bank of America and Jefferies Are Bullish
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Free Report) (TSE:HBM).
Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.