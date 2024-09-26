Decade Renewable Partners LP Purchases 689,500 Shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM)

Decade Renewable Partners LP increased its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Free Report) (TSE:HBM) by 72.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,637,845 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 689,500 shares during the period. Hudbay Minerals comprises about 7.2% of Decade Renewable Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Decade Renewable Partners LP’s holdings in Hudbay Minerals were worth $14,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the second quarter valued at $97,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 27.1% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 56,584 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 12,082 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 2,521.9% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,752,685 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $15,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,836 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Hudbay Minerals by 444.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,244,192 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $11,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,431,900 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $12,955,000 after buying an additional 326,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HBM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Canada upgraded Hudbay Minerals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.88.

Hudbay Minerals Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of HBM stock opened at $8.76 on Thursday. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.94 and a fifty-two week high of $10.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.20. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.07 and a beta of 1.77.

Hudbay Minerals Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.007 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.35%.

Hudbay Minerals Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

