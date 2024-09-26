Point72 Europe London LLP Invests $463,000 in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 44,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 320.7% during the first quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 119.5% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 66.5% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 28.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on PTEN shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $14.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. ATB Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.13.

Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Performance

Patterson-UTI Energy stock opened at $7.89 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.31. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.60 and a twelve month high of $15.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 2.13.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Patterson-UTI Energy had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 2.28%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Patterson-UTI Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is 47.06%.

Patterson-UTI Energy Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Completion Services, and Drilling Products. The Contract Drilling Services segment provides contract and directional drilling services in onshore oil and natural gas basins, as well as engages in the service and re-certification of equipment for drilling contractors, and provision of electrical controls and automation to the energy, marine and mining industries.

Featured Stories

