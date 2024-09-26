Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases 893,530 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 10,884.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 901,739 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 893,530 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.07% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $56,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steph & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 225.0% in the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter worth $44,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CMG shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $73.36 to $77.76 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.36.

Shares of CMG stock opened at $58.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $79.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.28. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $35.37 and a one year high of $69.26.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $12.65 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total value of $951,103.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 358,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,591,844. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total transaction of $951,103.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 358,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,591,844. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 1,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total transaction of $100,920.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,340,333.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,934 shares of company stock worth $1,918,589 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

