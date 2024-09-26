Point72 Europe London LLP Invests $1.31 Million in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 26,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,308,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Sanofi by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sanofi by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Wynn Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Sanofi by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Wynn Capital LLC now owns 5,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Sanofi by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sanofi by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SNY opened at $56.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.77 and its 200 day moving average is $50.70. Sanofi has a twelve month low of $42.63 and a twelve month high of $58.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.48 billion, a PE ratio of 28.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.60.

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. Sanofi had a return on equity of 26.29% and a net margin of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SNY. Argus lifted their price objective on Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Sanofi to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.50.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

