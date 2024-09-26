25,233 Shares in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) Purchased by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 25,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $877,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new position in DigitalOcean during the second quarter worth about $4,108,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in DigitalOcean during the second quarter worth about $1,550,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in DigitalOcean by 1.5% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in DigitalOcean by 47.3% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 10,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 3,219 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in DigitalOcean by 670.7% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 14,226 shares during the period. 49.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DigitalOcean stock opened at $40.76 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.91, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.83. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.39 and a 12 month high of $43.88.

DigitalOcean ( NASDAQ:DOCN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.09. DigitalOcean had a net margin of 9.30% and a negative return on equity of 31.71%. The business had revenue of $192.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

DOCN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and growing digital businesses. It also offers infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) solutions comprising compute and storage services, as well as networking projects, including Cloud Firewalls software, Managed Load Balancers software, and Virtual Private Cloud (VPC).

