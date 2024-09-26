Toronto Dominion Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 335,122 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 19,290 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.05% of Boeing worth $60,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BA. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Vima LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Boeing by 451.4% in the first quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Boeing from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Boeing from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Boeing to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.83.

Boeing Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of BA opened at $152.24 on Thursday. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $151.65 and a twelve month high of $267.54. The company has a market capitalization of $93.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.88 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $170.15 and a 200 day moving average of $176.78.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The business had revenue of $16.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.82) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -4.27 EPS for the current year.

Boeing Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.