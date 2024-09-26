Point72 Europe London LLP Buys Shares of 11,300 Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000.
Invesco Water Resources ETF Trading Down 0.7 %
PHO opened at $69.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.18 and a beta of 0.96. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 12 month low of $49.65 and a 12 month high of $70.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.35 and a 200 day moving average of $66.63.
About Invesco Water Resources ETF
PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.
