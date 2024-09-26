Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Free Report) by 115.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,480 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,225 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in Twist Bioscience were worth $664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,267,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,732,000 after purchasing an additional 284,884 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Twist Bioscience in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,766,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 106.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 213,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,868,000 after acquiring an additional 110,036 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Twist Bioscience by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Twist Bioscience by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 173,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Patrick John Finn sold 2,207 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total transaction of $124,960.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 171,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,694,023.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 1,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total value of $81,206.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 495,523 shares in the company, valued at $23,259,849.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Patrick John Finn sold 2,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total value of $124,960.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 171,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,694,023.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,386 shares of company stock worth $770,915. Corporate insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on TWST shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Twist Bioscience from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Twist Bioscience from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Twist Bioscience currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.22.

View Our Latest Analysis on TWST

Twist Bioscience Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Twist Bioscience stock opened at $45.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.59 and a beta of 1.76. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 12-month low of $14.42 and a 12-month high of $60.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.22.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.71). The firm had revenue of $81.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.40 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 32.17% and a negative net margin of 74.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.01) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Twist Bioscience

(Free Report)

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

Featured Articles

