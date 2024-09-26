Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Lowers Position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 68.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,896 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 19,697 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $1,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,476,056 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,000,356,000 after purchasing an additional 53,419 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 128.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 765,096 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $131,375,000 after acquiring an additional 430,814 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Texas Roadhouse by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 744,624 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $127,859,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 11.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 520,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $89,427,000 after acquiring an additional 55,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Texas Roadhouse by 4,150.1% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 451,697 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $55,211,000 after purchasing an additional 441,069 shares in the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TXRH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.95.

Shares of TXRH opened at $177.13 on Thursday. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.06 and a 1-year high of $179.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $168.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.86, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.99.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The restaurant operator reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.15. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 30.94% and a net margin of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.39%.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

